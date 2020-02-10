Updates as Wales' coronavirus regulations changed to tackle loneliness

Coronavirus updates for Wales as regulations changed
- - First Minister Mark Drakeford will today amend the local lockdown rules in recognition of the emotional toll coronavirus is having on people who live alone.
- - Adults living alone, including single parents, in areas under local restrictions will be able to form a temporary bubble with another household in their local area under the new rules coming into force tomorrow.
- - Lockdown restrictions in Caerphilly county borough will remain in place for at least another seven days.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment