A 17-DAY real ale festival is taking place at a Cwmbran pub during October.
The John Fielding will feature deals on up to 20 British real ales between Friday, October 9 and Sunday, October 25.
The beers will cost £1.69 a pint.
The festival line-up includes Thornbridge Jaipur IPA, Greene King Abbot Reserve, Shepherd Neame Bishops Finger, Theakston Old Peculier, Wychwood Hobgoblin, Adnams Ghost Ship, Exmoor Gold and Hook Norton Old Hooky.
Currently, Torfaen is under local lockdown restrictions, meaning residents cannot meet up indoors with people from other households. However, the First Minister said in the Senedd on Tuesday discussions on how to lift local restrictions will begin later this week.
Across Wales, all pubs must stop the sale of alcohol at 10pm, with patrons allowed 'drinking up time' before being asked to leave.
Pub manager Carol Cooper said: "The festival is a great celebration of classic British ales.
"It will allow us to showcase these superb beers over a 17 day period and also support British brewers.
"All the beers will be available at great value for money prices."
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available on the Wetherspoon app.
All ales will be available to order via the Wetherspoon app or at the bar in the pub.
The festival comes after Wetherspoons launched its ‘Stay out to Help Out’ scheme - replacing 'Eat Out to Help Out' offering deals on meals and drinks un Wednesday, November 11.