The clock is ticking for entries for the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2020. The ‘Charity Champion’ category, sponsored by Knauf Insulation, always attracts a lot of interest. Sue Bradley discovers what set Phil Bessant Ltd apart from the rest last year.

THE team at Phil Bessant Ltd got off to a flying start when they set about celebrating their first year by raising money for the St David’s Hospice.

The Newport-based accountancy company organised a charitable stunt that involved locking their boss in the boardroom with a telephone and telling him he could only come out once he had secured £1,000 in donations.

A few hours later Phil Bessant heard the sound of jingling keys and felt sure he had hit the mark, only to be told that he had come close to quadrupling his target.

“I was given a random set of numbers and told to put people through to reception if they wanted to make a donation, so had no way of knowing how well I was doing,” Phil explains.

“If people were giving a tenner I knew I would have to make 100 calls to reach the target. I had already tried to prepare the ground a bit, but I was told this didn’t count and I had to start from scratch!”

After chalking up close to £4,000 with their first fundraising attempt, the team was challenged to aim for £10,000 for the entire year and the relationship between Phil Bessant Ltd and St David’s Hospice was sealed.

“We actually ended up with £12,000 the first year and have now surpassed £65,000,” says Phil.

“We’re a relatively small firm of accountants in Newport, with seven of us working here.

“Right from the start we took the view that we wanted to work within the community and help the community grow.

“We chose St David’s because it was St David’s Day and the hospice was local. We had no other prior connection with it at all.”

Over the years Phil Bessant Ltd has raised more than £65,000 for the hospice through a series of events, including golf and Beaujolais days, cheese and wine evenings, quiz nights and a beer mile.

The company generates further income for St David’s by hiring the hospice’s facilities for meetings and seminars. Meanwhile, the fundraising bug has spread to family members such as Phil’s granddaughter Sophie, who collected £1,000 by having nine inches cut from her hair, and grandson Rhys Abbinett, who netted a similar amount using his football skills.

The effort put into fundraising by Phil and his team hasn’t gone unnoticed, not least at the 2019 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, when the company was named ‘Charity Champion’, and an invitation to a royal garden party.

“The support from our clients has been brilliant: we facilitate our events and our customers come along, have a great time and help raise money for St David’s Hospice,” says Phil, whose company recently merged with DNS Associates.

“We’ve had some wonderful nights and really feel part of our community by giving something back: we hope the Coronavirus situation settles down soon so that we can resume fundraising. Winning a Pride of Gwent Award was absolutely superb: it was really gratifying to be recognised for what we do.”

