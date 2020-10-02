APPLE has revealed that iPhone users will be able to access more than 100 new emojis with the next iOS14 update.

Among those joining the line-up include a happy crying face, a container of bubble tea, and an accordion.

The new set will also feature a transgender symbol, a gender-neutral Santa Claus, and gender-fluid people wearing wedding tuxedos and dresses.

MORE NEWS:

We've put together what you need to know.

Will iPad users be able to access them too?

Yes, the emojis will be available as part of the iOS 14.2 software update on iPhones and iPads.

What will the new emoji's look like?

Here is a sneak peek at the new additions.

📝 Emoji 13.0

🔢 117 New Emojis

🗓 Approved Jan 2020

📲 On Phones: By end of 2020

🔗 https://t.co/opL7fSXpSk



📝 Emoji 13.1

🔢 217 New Emojis

🗓 Approved: Sep 2020

📲 On Phones: By end of 2021

🔗 https://t.co/PpSN93qXO7



ℹ️ Designs vary by vendor. Emojipedia Sample Images shown. pic.twitter.com/21eu2gH90K — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) September 19, 2020

New emoji's dubbed as 'a first for Apple'

The new batch of emojis marks the first time Apple has produced gender variations for people wearing a tuxedo or wedding veil.

Prior releases assigned a man to wear the tuxedo and a woman to wear a veil, but these have been reclassified by Unicode as gender-neutral emojis in Emoji 13.0.

There is also Mx Claus - a gender-inclusive alternative to Santa Claus or Mrs Claus.

Also featured in the new batch of emojis is a Groucho Marx face, bubble tea and a picket sign.

Fans of animals are in for a treat, with the arrival of a new beaver emoji. There is also an antelope and mammoth as part of the release.

When will the new emojis be released?

iOS 14.2 is in beta now, for developer testing. It's likely that this will come to a public release during October 2020.

These new emojis are also included in the latest macOS Big Sur beta releases, and coming to macOS 11 Big Sur in October 2020.