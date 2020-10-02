THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, October 4, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are holding a kitchen event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
An Ambiano Soup Maker for £34.99 each.
The soup maker includes four functional options - smooth, chunky, keep warm or blend.
An Ambiano Chalkboard Slow Cooker will go on sale for £14.99 each.
Plus, an Ambiano Stainless Steel Coffee To Go will be available for £16.99 each.
The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, from home updates to kitchen accessories.
These include:
A Meradiso Small Reversible Rug for £6.99 each.
A Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for £69.99 each.
Plus, a Silvercrest Contact Grill for £13.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
