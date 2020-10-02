THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, October 4, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a kitchen event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

An Ambiano Soup Maker for £34.99 each.

The soup maker includes four functional options - smooth, chunky, keep warm or blend.

An Ambiano Chalkboard Slow Cooker will go on sale for £14.99 each.

Plus, an Ambiano Stainless Steel Coffee To Go will be available for £16.99 each.

The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, from home updates to kitchen accessories.

These include:

A Meradiso Small Reversible Rug for £6.99 each.

A Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for £69.99 each.

Plus, a Silvercrest Contact Grill for £13.99 each.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.