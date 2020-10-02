THE M48 bridge is closed in both directions.
The road is closed eastbound between Junction 2 at Newhouse and Junction 1 at Aust due to high winds.
🛑Bridge closed - #M48 in both directions from J1 Aust to J2 Newhouse 🛑— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) October 2, 2020
The #M48 bridge is closed due to high winds.#TrafficWalesAlerts pic.twitter.com/ZbKd1XYxt2
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for all of Wales, most of England and the east of Scotland.
We are warned to expect heavy rain, which will bring with it some flooding and transport disruption.
The warning lasts until 6pm on Sunday.