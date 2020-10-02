ALLOWING people in Wales who live on their own to have visitors indoors would be welcomed in Gwent.

Changes to the coronavirus regulations will be announced today to support single parents those living on their own in local lockdown.

First minister Mark Drakeford is not expected to make any major changes in the 21-day review.

However, changes to local rules will be made to support single parents and people living on their own.

Earlier in the week Mr Drakeford told the Senedd that the Welsh Government were considering allowing adults living alone in local lockdown to meet other people indoors.

Asked if they would support such changes, our readers backed the plan overwhelmingly.

More than 500 readers responded to the question, with the vast majority supportive of the idea.

Many said they would notice the benefits personally.

Karen Pearce said: "I would very much welcome this.

"Being away from my partner during the first lockdown had a huge impact on my mental health, which was already bad before."

While others cited tales of family members who had struggled during the initial phase of lockdown.

Sabrina Rees said: "Yes, I have family members that live alone and it would be such a relief knowing they had some support from each other.

"Isolation is killing people and affecting mental health massively."

Laura Campbell added: "Absolutely. My mother and my mother-in-law both live alone.

"I don't want them to go through a lockdown winter without family support."

Others also backed the introduction of such rules.

Nicola Hayward said: "It should be allowed. Loneliness is awful for anyone and families need to pull together to look after people living on their own.

"Not just family members but neighbours whose family might live away."

Llewelyn Smith added: "Keeping in touch with others in person is very important, especially when it comes to mental health.

"Also, with the fact that the weather is only going to get worse soon now that we're in Autumn and approaching the winter."

Some, while positive to the idea that people on their own should be allowed to have visitors, asked for guidelines to be put in place to make it as safe as possible.

Hayleigh Jones said: "As long as they wear a mask in each other's company and continuously follow good hygiene, I don't see a problem.

"The effect on mental health is an issue in itself."

Nicola Aysha Ellesmere added: "I think they should be able to add themselves to 1 family bubble so they aren't alone and have support if needed but they shouldn't be allowed in multiple people's houses."