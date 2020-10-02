A CLUB in Oakdale will be closed for up to 14 days for failing to comply with new coronavirus guidance, while three further venues in Caerphilly county borough have been served with improvement notices.

The New Bungalow Club was visited by trading standards on Saturday, September 26, where they were found social distancing and other coronavirus-related guidance was not being followed.

The club was found to have no controls in place for people entering the pub, no appropriate seating arrangements, no one-way system, no face coverings and an inadequate use of the track and trace system.

MORE NEWS:

Following these concerns, the licensing and trading standards officers visited the site again on Monday, September 28, to issue a closure notice.

This means the club will now be closed for 14 days, or until a notice of termination is issued.

Improvement notices were also issued to The Tredegar Arms in New Tredegar, as well as Acimi restaurant and Pengam Spice, both in Blackwood.

All three of the venues issued with improvement notices will be re-inspected at a later date to see if they have implemented the relevant rules.

They were all found to lack measures to limit close face to face interaction and maintain hygiene and failed to ensure social distancing.

The trading standards team in Caerphilly have been visiting venues across the county borough to make sure that they are following the Welsh Government guidelines on social distancing, face coverings and hygiene.

Following the development of the coronavirus pandemic, local authorities were handed enhanced powers to take action against businesses that were found to breach coronavirus restrictions.

The cabinet member responsible for public protection, Cllr Nigel George, said: “We are supporting businesses to both understand and comply with the law, these rules are in place to protect both employees and the public.

“It is the responsibility of employers to ensure they are compliant as we will take action against those found to be in breach of the law.”