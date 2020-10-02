FANS of Newport County AFC are currently unable to follow their club on away days due to government restrictions.

Obviously we are all looking forward to the day when supporters can once again roar on their team from the terraces.

However, the South Wales Argus has crunched the numbers to work out just how much driving - and money - it would take to follow County on the road to every away game on the calendar for the 2020/21 campaign.

Exiles fans will save more than £800 in fuel and more than 140 hours of driving if the ban on crowds at football games is maintained until the end of the season.

Due to the fact that League Two comprises 24 teams, County fans would have to make a total of 23 trips to grounds other than Rodney Parade.

Destinations are as far flung as Carlisle and Grimsby and as near-at-hand as Nailsworth and Cheltenham.

The season would comprise a cumulative trip of 8,108 miles. This is more than the distance from Newport to Jakarta, Buenos Aires and Hong Kong.

We have worked out that, in total, it would take approximately 141 hours and ten minutes of driving to visit each ground and return to Newport.

This is nearly six entire days behind the wheel. More than the average working week.

It will not come as a surprise that Carlisle was the destination which contributed the most to this total, clocking in at a hefty nine hours and 40 minutes to make the round-trip of 578 miles.

Conversely, the games against Forest Green (98 miles) and Cheltenham (112 miles) would only take roughly two hours to attend, there and back.

Using the UK average fuel consumption (50.5 mpg) and the average fuel price for petrol (114.5 pence per litre) we have worked out that, to attend every away game in the 2020/21 season, it would cost an eye-watering £833.66 at the pump.

Again, the biggest chunk of this outlay is the trip up to Carlisle, which would cost fans approximately £59.50.

At the other end of the scale, a leisurely jaunt to up to Forest Green would only cost £10 at the pump.

It remains to be seen if fans will be able to return to Rodney Parade, and the other ground across the football league.

However, Newport County AFC fans can still watch their team with iFollow.

