A NEWPORT man is putting his best foot forward in lockdown for Pancreatic Cancer UK by running the Virtual London Marathon this Saturday.

After the London Marathon was made an elite-only event, John Kendall from Langstone secured a place in the virtual version.

Runners from across the country will run the 26.2 miles along a route of their choice.

In Mr Kendall's case the route will encompass the Gwent Levels and the eastern edge of Newport.

John Kendall

He will set off from Langstone, running past Llanwern and through Bishton before a loop of Redwick. He will then pass Goldcliff, Nash and return to Langstone past Underwood.

"With the current conditions I had to make sure I stayed within Newport," he said, in reference to the local lockdown restrictions imposed on the city.

"I'm a bit nervous," he said.

"I got my place two weeks ago. I run regularly, but haven't had time to train for this.

"Earlier in the year I was marathon-ready."

Mr Kendall had initially planned on completing the Newport Marathon. However, the event was first postponed until later in the year and then until 2021.

The route Mr Kendall will follow

He said that he was able to get a place on the official Virtual London Marathon thanks to a fellow member of Lliswerry Runners.

His teammate had lost their father to pancreatic cancer which, coupled with the fact that Mr Kendall's father-in-law died from the disease 16 years ago, meant that Pancreatic Cancer UK was the obvious choice of charity to support.

"I haven't got a time in mind for the run," said Mr Kendall. "I haven't trained and don't want to put pressure on myself.

"Raising money is the most important thing."

Mr Kendall is to wear number 32462 on his run and will be given a send-off by neighbours according to wife Alison.

To support his efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/virtuallondonmarathon2020-4luc