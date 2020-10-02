FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has today announced new changes to local lockdown restrictions in Wales.

The changes, which will come into force tomorrow (October 3) affect single parents and adults living alone.

People living alone will be able to form temporary bubbles with another household in their local lockdown area, in the Welsh Government’s attempts to tackle loneliness.

People living in areas with tighter restrictions are currently banned from meeting anyone else inside.

People living alone will be allowed to meet others indoors – something which is not ordinarily allowed unless someone has a reasonable excuse.

The rule of six will apply to these new single people household bubbles.

Other than these new regulations there are no major changes during a review for the first time in three months, due to the rise in the number of cases.

"We have seen more 350 new cases reported daily recently,” the first minister said. “Sixty-six people were admitted to hospital on average each day last week and 21 people are being treated in intensive care - the highest level in three months.

“We are once again seeing cases of coronavirus rising across Wales and the reintroduction of restrictions in many parts of the country to protect people’s health and control its spread.

“Many people will have the support of their family at this time but large numbers of people – young and old – live alone. None of us should have to face coronavirus on our own.

“Creating temporary bubbles for single people and single parents in local lockdown areas will make sure they have the emotional support they need during this time.”

The local restrictions introduced across a number of South Wales local authority areas over the last 10 days will also be retained.

In Caerphilly borough, where cases have fallen, the restrictions will remain in place for at least a further seven days.

"Despite the fall in Caerphilly, the rate there remains close to 15 cases per 100,000 and the rules will therefore stay in place for a further seven days," the first minister said.

"There are also early signs in other parts that the rate of cases is starting to slow.

"Because we're seeing encouraging signs, work has started on a plan to relax restrictions.

"I want to thank everyone for their patience, understanding, and willingness to do the right thing."