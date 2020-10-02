PRIME minister Boris Johnson is yet to respond to a request from the Welsh Government to stop cross-border visits from England’s coronavirus hotspots, according to first minister Mark Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford revealed the news at today’s coronavirus daily briefing, where he said it “isn’t very sensible” of the prime minister to allow people from high coronavirus areas to visit Wales.

People in England, even those living in lockdown areas, are allowed to leave for leisure reasons, and there are concerns people from those areas are travelling to places in Wales not in lockdown.

"I would like the prime minister to ensure that people travelling from high coronavirus areas in England are not travelling to low coronavirus areas in Wales,” he said.

"Here we have used the law to make sure that doesn't happen, and I would like the prime minister to consider doing the same.

"I think that would be fair and I look forward to hearing from him.

"In our hotspot areas, you are not allowed to travel in or out of those areas without a good reason for doing so, and going on holiday is not a good reason.

"Yet people in hotspots in England are able to travel through all of those areas and go on holiday in the far west of Wales."