THREE more coronavirus-related deaths have bee confirmed in Wales today - making 16 in the past week - along with 462 new cases, 39 of which are in Gwent.

Two of the deaths are from the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, which includes Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil, and the other is from the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales.

Eleven new cases have been confirmed in Newport, 10 in Caerphilly, and eight in Blaenau Gwent - all down on daily case numbers in these locally locked down areas in recent days. There have been eight new confirmed cases in Torfaen, and two in Monmouthshire.

The biggest daily rises in other locally locked down areas in South Wales are in Rhondda Cynon Taf (68), Cardiff (46) and Bridgend (26) - but 72 new cases have been confirmed today among people who do not live in Wales, but were tested here.

The rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent - 220.7 per 100,000 population - is down significantly on that from early this week, when it topped more than 300. This is an early indication that local lockdown may be beginning to have an effect, but the rate remains the highest in Wales.

Rolling weekly case rates have also fallen in other local lockdown areas in South Wales, such Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend, though they remain much higher than the all-Wales average (74.2 cases per 100,000 population).

The rolling weekly case rate in Newport is currently 60.8 per 100,000. In Torfaen it is 52.1, and in Caerphilly - where local lockdown was yesterday extended for a further week - 47.5.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Wales since the pandemic began is now 1,625, and the number of cases 24,845, both according to Public Health Wales.

The locations of the new cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 68

Swansea - 51

Cardiff - 46

Flintshire - 30

Bridgend - 26

Conwy - 18

Merthyr Tydfil - 18

Carmarthenshire - 16

Wrexham - 15

Neath Port Talbot - 15

Vale of Glamorgan - 14

Newport - 11

Caerphilly - 10

Denbighshire - nine

Gwynedd - nine

Blaenau Gwent - eight

Torfaen - eight

Powys - seven

Ceredigion - three

Monmouthshire - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 72

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.