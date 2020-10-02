A NEW skate park is planned in Blackwood.
Caerphilly County Borough Council has opened up a public consultation on a proposal to install a new skate park on the Showfield site.
The proposal forms part of the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) programme, which will see around £260 million invested into tenants’ homes and their local communities.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Good Samaritan’ from Cwmbran banned for drink-driving
- 'Super surgery' for east Newport to serve 15,000 patients
- Budweiser advert on Gwent Levels wind turbine will not be allowed
Cefn Fforest and Blackwood residents are being invited to have their say on the plans.
The proposal has been drawn up following a previous consultation the council carried out in the local community, where concerns were raised over a lack of activities for young people in the area.
The concrete skate park would be installed near the existing playpark and outdoor gym on the Showfield.
The council has said it would be “robust and practically vandal proof”. It would also be quieter than a metal alternative.
At least five sites in the county borough have already benefited from new skate parks. They include Ty-Sign, Penyrheol, Penllwyn, Graig y Rhacca and Porset Park.
New facilities are also planned in Oakdale, Cefn Hengoed, Maesycwmmer, Springfield, Phillipstown, Bargoed and Gelligaer.
Ward member for Blackwood, Cllr Kevin Etheridge, said he hoped as many residents as possible took part in the consultation.
To have your say on the proposals visit www.caerphilly.gov.uk/News/News-Bulletin/September-2020/Residents-asked-to-have-their-say-on-Showfield-ska