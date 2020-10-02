NEWPORT will remain in local lockdown for at least another week, the Welsh Government has announced.

The additional restrictions were first introduced on September 22 because of a "concerning rise" in coronavirus cases.

They are continuing to rise, and as a result local lockdown will remain in place.

Newport City Council leader, Cllr Jane Mudd, and chief executive Beverley Owen, released a joint statement thanking residents for their efforts so far.

They said: "We would like to thank residents, businesses and those who come into the city for essential reasons for complying with the rules.

"We believe they will have an impact on the spread of the virus and we need to keep going to ensure the trend is slowed down and reversed.

"We must all recognise that the virus poses a considerable risk to ourselves, our families, our friends and those we come into contact with, especially the most vulnerable in our communities.

"We must do all that we can to protect people and reduce the spread of the virus in the city, thereby reducing the strain on our precious local health services.

"The virus has already had serious and even tragic consequences for many people and their loved ones.

"We urge everyone to follow the restrictions without exception. Details of the local rules can be found on the Welsh Government website."

The pair said it was "vital" that everybody:

Limit our travel

Limit contact with other people

Follow the laws on meeting with family and friends

Wash our hands regularly

Keep our distance from others

Wear a face covering whenever required.

The announcement comes a day after it was confirmed that Caerphilly would also see another week in local lockdown despite a decrease in cases.

The Welsh Government said: "It is encouraging that the incidence of coronavirus has continued to fall in Caerphilly borough over the last seven days, which is down to the efforts of people who live in the area.

"However, we need to see rates come down further before restrictions are relaxed.

"We will use the next seven days to work with Caerphilly County Borough Council and other local authorities, public health doctors, the police, and others, to agree a phased route out of these restrictions.

"If we all continue to work together, we can protect ourselves and families and keep Wales safe."