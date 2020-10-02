CAN you help police locate this man?

Gwent Police are hoping to speak to the man in relation to shop lifting in Caerphilly.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact Caerphilly Borough officers.

A spokesman for Gwent Police on Twitter said: "We are looking to speak to this male in relation to shop lifting in Caerphilly.

"If you recognise this male please call 101 quoting 2000354987 & 2000355163."