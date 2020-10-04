Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It might still be autumn but winter is looming with just a few short weeks away. This paired with the current pandemic means we'll likely be spending even more time bundled up inside our homes.

To make your time inside even cosier and more comfortable, we've rounded up 10 soft and snuggly products that have thousands of positive reviews that you can buy online. From the Barefoot Dreams cardigan, everyone is obsessed with to Ugg slippers with thousands of reviews, these are some of the internet's cosiest picks that will help you make it through even the chilliest of winter days.

1. The wildly popular Barefoot Dreams cardigan

Even Chrissy Teigen is obsessed with this brand. Credit: Barefoot Dreams

You might not be able to be Chrissy Teigen, but you can live like her—or at least you can wear the cardigan from the brand behind Mrs Legend's favourite throw blanket. This Barefoot Dreams cardigan frequently sells out and is praised for its super soft fabric and flattering yet relaxed fit.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan from Amazon for £185.99

2. This cult-favourite blanket sweatshirt

You'll never want to take this off. Credit: Reviewed / The Comfy

The day I bought The Comfy is the day I realized I never have to be cold in my house again. Half hoodie, half blanket, The Comfy is lined with the plushest sherpa and is the most comfortable—and most convenient—way to essentially wear your favourite throw around the house. I also love that it has a roomy hood along with a large front pocket that is perfect for carrying snacks, phones, etc.

Get The Comfy from Amazon for £38.99

3. These celebrity-approved Ugg slippers

So fluffy, so stylish.Credit: Amazon / Ugg

What do Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Gigi Hadid all have in common? They're all big fans of the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers. And they aren't alone—the sherpa slides have more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon. People rave that wearing these popular Uggs feels like walking on clouds and they like that the breathable open-toe design prevents your feet from getting overly warm.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers from Amazon for £98.17

4. This weighted blanket with almost 1,000 reviews

It comes in weights from three to 9 kilograms. Credit: Amazon

A weighted blanket is exactly what your bed is missing. They're incredibly comforting thanks to the added pressure of weighted beads and can help reduce stress and anxiety as well as make you sleep better. While the best-weighted blanket we've ever tested here at Reviewed is the Gravity blanket, this more affordable option is the most popular ones on Amazon. Hundreds of reviewers like that the blanket has a soft exterior that's warm yet breathable and that the weight of the blanket contours to your body as you sleep.

Get the ZZZNEST Weighted Blanket from Amazon for £49.99

5. This candle that sounds like an actual fire

These unique candles have quite the fan base--for good reason. Credit: Amazon / Woodwick

The only thing cosier than a candle is a candle that crackles like a roaring fire in the fireplace. That's exactly what the popular WoodWick candles do, thanks to their natural wooden wicks that sound just like a real fire while they burn. This ‘Spiced Blackberry’ scented one has received over 2,000 glowing reviews for its pleasant scent and comforting sounds.

Get the WoodWick Medium Candle from Amazon for £18.46

6. This cosy teddy coat

It comes in 33 different colours and styles. Credit: Amazon / Pretty Garden

Teddy coats were all the rage last winter—and given how comfy and cute they are, we predict they'll be equally as popular this year. While there are plenty to find online, this one from Amazon is one of the highest-rated and most-bought on the site. According to its 6,500-plus reviewers, the jacket is super soft to the touch and is oversized enough that it fits perfectly over other layers.

Get the Pretty Garden Faux Shearling Jacket from Amazon for £36.98

7. These fuzzy socks

Your feet will thank you. Credit: Amazon / YSense

If you've never slipped your feet into a pair of warm fuzzy socks straight from the tumble dryer, you haven't lived. Of all the fuzzy socks out there (or at least of all the ones on Amazon), these are the most popular with thousands of 5-star reviews. Fans love that the socks are thick enough to be worn as a cosy alternative to slippers, yet thin enough to be worn in shoes or boots.

Get the YSense Socks (5 pack) from Amazon for £9.99

8. This bestselling bathrobe

This luxurious robe is neat and flattering Credit: The White Company

As one of The White Company’s best-selling items, this bathrobe is arguably one of the most luxurious ones you can buy. Reviewers love how soft and comfortable the robe is without being too heavy.

Get the Hooded Velour Robe from The White Company for £70

9. This pompom beanie

A warm hat like this one is a must in the winter. Credit: Amazon / TOSKATOK

You can be bundled up to the nines, but if your head is cold, all the coats and layers in the world won't help. Enter this cable knit beanie, which has more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon. Besides the fact that it has a trendy, detachable faux fur pom pom on top, people also like that the hat is well-made and lined with soft fleece for extra warmth.

Get the Toskatok Beanie from Amazon for £9.99

10. These top-rated flannel sheets

Your bed has never felt so good. Credit: Amazon

AmazonBasics products can be hit or miss, fortunately, this flannel duvet set is the former. They come in a number of sizes and colours and have almost 2,000 reviews with people raving how warm and comfortable they are.

Get the AmazonBasics Flannel Duvet Cover Set from Amazon for £19.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.