SUPERMARKET chain such as Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Iceland, Spar and Waitrose have urgently recalled a number of items.

We've rounded-up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, return them to the place of purchase to get a refund.

Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets

Lidl GB is recalling Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets (Stevia variant) because aspartame, (E951) is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk to sufferers of phenylketonuria (PKU).

Product details:

Name: Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets

Pack size: 100 tablets

Batch code: L 91424 C

Best before/end date: December 2022

Stockley’s recalls Fruit Sherbets

Stockley’s is recalling Fruit Sherbets because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected product was only sold in Iceland stores.

Product details:

Name: Stockley’s Fruit Sherbets

Pack size: 250g

Batch code: 0255

Best before: February 2022 and March 2022

Allergens: Milk

Worthenshaws recalls Kirsty’s Classic Beef Lasagne

Worthenshaws Ltd is recalling Kirsty’s Classic Beef Lasagne because it contains a statement on the label that the product is free from all 14 allergens, which is not accurate as the product contains oats (that are gluten free). Oats is also not emphasised on the label.

This means the product is suitable for someone following a gluten free diet, however, it is not suitable for those who have an allergy to Oats.

Product details:

Kirsty’s Mini Classic Beef Lasagne

Pack size: 250g

Use by: all dates between 2 September to 19 October 2020

Allergens: Gluten (oats)

Name: Kirsty’s Classic Beef Lasagne

Pack size: 400g

Use by: all dates between 10 September to 24 October 2020

Allergens: Gluten (oats)

Chocolate Mini Cupcakes

Waitrose & Partners is recalling Chocolate Mini Cupcakes 9s because of undeclared walnuts (nuts).

The product was mis-packed and contains Coffee and Walnut Mini Cupcakes instead. Therefore, the product contains walnuts (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts (nuts).

Product details:

Name: Waitrose Chocolate Mini Cupcakes 9s (pack of 9)

Best before: October 6, 2020

Allergens: Nuts (walnut)

Chicken Breast Sizzlers

SPAR is recalling Pesto Chicken Breast Sizzlers because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Name: SPAR Pesto Chicken Breast Sizzlers

Pack size: 330g

Batch codes: 140920026 and 110920016

Use by: 22/23 September 2020

Allergens: Egg

Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste

JK Foods (UK) is recalling Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste because it contains peanuts which is not correctly emphasised on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Product details:

Name: Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste

Pack size: All sizes

Best before: All date codes

Allergens: Peanuts

Uncle Roy’s recalls Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Uncle Roy’s Ltd is recalling because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Product details:

Name: Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Pack size: 190g/6.7oz

Batch code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592

Best before/end date: All dates up to and including the end of June 2022

Allergens: Mustard

Van der Meulen recalls Melba Thins Original

Van der Meulen is recalling Melba Thins Original because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Name: Van der Meulen Melba Thins Original

Pack size: 100g

Best before: April 30, 2021

Allergens: Egg

Co-op recalls Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites

Co-op have recalled their packs of 18 Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites.

This is because some packs contain an incorrect product resulting in barley (gluten) not being mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to barley or gluten.

Product details:

Name: Co-op 18 Chocolate Caramel Shortcake Bites

Pack size: 18 pieces

Best before: October 16, 2020

Allergens: Gluten (barley)

The Co-op said: "Return product to nearest Coop store for a refund.

"Alternatively, if you are currently self-isolating or shielding please contact our Customer Careline to arrange a refund. Contact: 0800 0686 727 customer.careline@coop.co.uk."

Country Products recalls Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins

Country Products Ltd is recalling Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Product details: