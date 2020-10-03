TRAVEL firm TUI have cancelled several cruise holidays for 2021 - following a decision to retire one of the oldest ships in its fleet.

After a decade of sailing, Marella Cruises is retiring the cruise ship Marella Dream, which will leave the TUI cruise brand with four remaining ships, and multiple cruises planned for 2021 subsequently cancelled.

Which TUI cruises have been cancelled?

All sailings which were due to take place on the Marella Dream from October 26, 2021 onwards will now be cancelled, and all affected customers are currently being notified.

Alongside this, TUI holidaymakers who were booked to travel on the Marella Dream for summer 2021 will have their booking automatically moved to the Marella Discovery ship instead.

MORE NEWS:

The ship will now sail from Palma instead of Port Canaveral, Florida, and cover the Marella Dream’s Mediterranean itineraries.

However, this will then in turn impact sailings on the Marella Discovery, and TUI has therefore made the decision to cancel all USA sailings for Marella Discovery in summer 2021.

This will then impact itineraries including Sunshine and Jazz, Sunshine State and Sands, American Dream, Big Apple Adventure, Floridian Adventures and East Coast Adventure.

What should I do if my holiday has been changed or cancelled?

All impacted customers will be contacted and will have the option to change their holiday for free to any cruise that’s currently on sale with a 10 percent booking incentive, or alternatively, cancel and receive a full refund.

What have the travel firm said?

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises, said: “With the ongoing travel restrictions for UK cruise lines still in place, we’ve taken the difficult decision to reshape our cruise programme for the upcoming seasons.

“That means an early retirement for Marella Dream after ten years of service and the redeployment of Marella Discovery from the US to Europe.”

Mr William also noted that, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding travel, and in order to give customers added peace of mind, the company is offering customers “increased flexibility to amend their cruises to any TUI holiday on sale for free.”

“We know our customers look forward to their holidays with us – maybe now more so than ever – so this means customers can still plan and get excited about their dream holiday at a later date,” he said.

The managing director also explained that the company has implemented new health and safety measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, in order to protect customers and crew while they’re sailing.

What if I have a cruise booked for this winter?

Due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions and uncertainty surrounding future cruises, Marella Cruises is also offering increased flexibility for customers who have cruise bookings for winter 2020.

Customers who are due to depart between November 16, 2020 and March 31, 2021 can now amend for free to any TUI holiday currently on sale, as long as they do this before October 31, 2020.

For more information regarding bookings, visit the TUI Cruises website.