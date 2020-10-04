MARKS & Spencer have unveiled their 'mouth-watering' 2020 Christmas food range - which includes more than 1,000 newly developed tasty treats for the festive season.

We've put together everything you need to know about the festive range.

When did the range go on sale?

The details were released on October 1, and shoppers can now explore the festive range online.

The treats include 14 exclusive online Christmas Food to Order products, like the Star-Studded Sausage Roll Garland Stack (£12) - a three tier tower of sausage rolls.

Here are just some of the highlights from this year’s collection.

Party food

This year there are 14 new lines in the party food range, including more vegetarian and vegan products.

New additions include the Battered Mini Sausages ‘chip shop style’, Chicken Doughnut Dippers, and Plant Kitchen Mini No Chicken Kievs.

These canapes all cook at the same temperature and can be frozen, helping to take the stress out of Christmas cooking.

Battered Mini Sausages ‘chip shop style’ with curry dip, £5, in store from October 21

A perfect taste of the chippy in bitesize form, complete with curry sauce for dipping.

Chicken Doughnut Dippers, £5, in store from October 21

These jumbo battered British chicken breast “rings” come in their very own doughnut box with BBQ sauce and waffle crumbs for dipping.

Frozen Plant Kitchen mini no chicken kievs, £5, in store now

In January, M&S unveiled the first ever vegan kiev, 40 years after launching the chicken kiev in the UK. This Christmas, they're launching frozen bitesize versions of the soya-based kievs.

Molten mountain cheesebake, £7

A cheese lover’s dream, this fondue pot serves six and consists of Gruyère, Comté and Emmental, and is topped with bacon lardons, roasted onion and Raclette cheese.

Main dishes

It wouldn't be Christmas without turkey, and M&S have a few options for various family sizes, including a turkey crown and turkey legs.

Perfect Turkey Crown, £50, serves 6-8, in store from December 19

M&S says: "We’ve declared this Christmas is all about JONSO (joy of not stressing out) and our new Collection Perfect Turkey Crown helps you do just that. Needing next to no attention for the perfect, succulent meat every time, we have done all the hard-work meaning you can simply pop in the oven for the specified time, and cook-up the most delicious, fuss-free meat ever."

Slow-cooked Turkey Legs, £12, 1.7kg, serves 4, in store from December 2

Ensuring that there’s no wastage from the turkey crowns, these specially prepared slow-cooked turkey legs come complete with rich turkey gravy.

Mushroom and Camembert pie, £18, serves 4, in store December 18

This veggie pie is made with mushrooms and roast parsnips in a creamy, cheesy sauce, encased in flaky pastry shaped like a mushroom.

Vegan options

New vegan dishes include Plant Kitchen festive wreath, Plant Kitchen no pigs in duvets, and dairy-free chocolate tortes.

Sweet treats

The M&S team said: "This year’s dessert collection is more impressive than ever and perfect for every occasion, including rounding off the main event.

"Check out our ooziest, chocolatiest treats, which are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and we have also gone for gold this festive season with our showstopping golden balls profiterole stack and theatrical gold bullion bar."

Golden Balls, £12, 640g serves 8, in store from December 20

Go for gold this Christmas with this stack of choux pastry puffs filled with whipped cream, layered with rich salted caramel sauce and decorated with gold malt balls and gold shimmer.

Giant Gold Bullion Bar, £20, 750g serves 6, in store from December 18

A customer favourite, this light caramel mousse is layered with chocolate ganache, crunchy chocolate shortbread pieces and salted caramel sauce, encased in a milk chocolate shell.

Festive Colin the Caterpillar Cake, £10, in store from December 19

After celebrating turning 30 earlier this year, Colin gets a Christmas makeover with a Santa hat and edible decorations.

Some other festive favourites include chocolate orange Christmas pudding and a triple chocolate panettone.

Drinks

In September, M&S launched the a light up gin bottle containing the popular gold leaf gin liqueur in clementine flavour and a brand new rhubarb flavour.

Popular on social media, this would make an ideal gift for a gin fan or a festive addition to the drinks trolley. Priced at £18, both liqueurs are in store now.

As well as the full sized bottles, there will also be mini gin liqueur snow globe baubles, priced at £12 for a pack of three. Sure to be a top seller, they'll be in store from November 3.

Bailey's fans can try the M&S chocolate salted caramel brownie cream liqueur, priced at £12. Made with fresh cream from Northern Ireland’ s Ballyrashane Creamery , this liqueur has all the flavour of an indulgent salted caramel chocolate brownie.

What have M&S said?

April Preston, director of product development at M&S said: “This year, customers have been telling us they want to embrace the spirit of Christmas more than ever.

"We won’t want to confine Christmas to one day, we’ll be looking to extend the festive season and turn it into a series of moments, celebrating with loved ones in whatever way we can.

"Christmas isn’t a time our customers want to hold back, and food will continue to play a central part in their celebrations.

"Some of the festivities may look a bit different, some might even be virtual, but they will be more special than ever as we treat, thank, celebrate and unite with friends and family.”

FULL LIST: Here is the Marks & Spencer Christmas food range for 2020:

Mince Pie cookie - £1

Triple chocolate panettone - £10

Chocolatey salted caramel brownie flavour cream liqueur - £12

Santa’s yumnut - £1.50

Percy Pig Percymas pie - £2

A Battered mini sausages chipshop style with curry dip - £5

Frozen Plant Kitchen mini no chicken Kievs - £5

Eight Chicken doughnut dippers - £5

King prawns in blankets - £7

10 Cheesy crumpets and Marmite - £7

Ultimate cheese grazing box - £25

Picture-perfect antipasti wreath - £10

Molten mountain cheese bake - £7

Star studded sausage roll stack - £12

Merry Christmas giant vegetable roll - £8

Merry Christmas giant sausage roll - £8

Plant Kitchen vegan festive wreath - £10

Mushroom and Camembert pie - £18

Seafood rockpool - £25

4 shellfish puffs - £20

Lightly smoked side of salmon with a whisky and honey glaze - £25

Best Ever smoked salmon - £5

The Perfect Turkey Crown - £50

Slow-cooked turkey legs - £12

Free range Berkshire Bronze turkey - from £67.36

Slow-cooked British pork belly feast - £35

‘The General’ slow-cooked British short rib of beef - £50

Best Ever pigs in blankets - £5

Plant Kitchen no chorizo pigs in duvets - £5

Collection chocolate and orange Christmas pudding - £12

Golden Balls - £12

Giant gold bullion bar - £20

Made Without Wheat Chocolate Yule log - £6

Plant Kitchen chocolate torte - £12

Christmas tree Colin the Caterpillar - £10

For more information on the full Marks and Spencer Christmas range, visit the M&S website.