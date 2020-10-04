PRODUCERS of MTV's hit reality-based documentary show Catfish: The TV Show are looking for people to take part in a new UK-based series.
We've put together everything you need to know about it - and how you can apply.
What is Catfish: The TV Show about?
Catfish: The TV Show helps people entangled in long-term online relationships.
Who are producers looking for?
They’re looking for couples and friends who have never met in person or even seen each other on video chat.
Viacom Studios UK, the television production company behind the show, said: "Whether you want to finally meet your online love or friend face-to-face, have something to confess or simply want to get to the bottom of why they always cancel dates, MTV’s Catfish UK would love to hear from you."
What is a 'Catfish'?
A ‘Catfish’ is someone who lures a person into a relationship by adopting a fictional online persona, a trend that’s becoming increasingly common in a world where many romantic relationships and friendships start via apps and websites.
How to apply
Applicants must be aged 18-years-old or over to take part in the TV show.
To find out more, contact the Catfish Casting Team on 07743 001261, Catfishuk@viacomstudiosuk.com or fill in their short application form at: https://bit.ly/3kYYsUH.
