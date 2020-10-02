SEVEN Newport premises have been handed improvement notices following coronavirus rule breaches.

More than 50 premises were visited across the city as Gwent Police checked on compliance with the new rules for licensed premises.

Three teams looked at different areas - city centre, Newport East, and the west of the city and Caerleon - aiming to visit as many as possible.

"Considerable breaches" were observed at seven locations, resulting in improvement notices being issued.

The seven premises hit with notices, following the checks on September 26, were:

Caerleon AFC

Cross Keys

Duffryn Arms

Gilligans

Man of Gwent

Red Lion

Tiny Rebel (High Street)

Businesses are granted 48 hours to correct the issues highlighted or further enforcement action will be considered, including the option to issue closure notices.

Cllr Ray Truman, Newport City Council cabinet member for regulatory services, said: “Our priority is to ensure the health of customers by working closely with our local businesses, helping them to operate in a safe manner.

"From day one of the pandemic we have been proactive in our approach, visiting all types of businesses as they were allowed to reopen and providing specialist advice.

“Unfortunately we are now subject to tighter restrictions again and it is important that we see these requirements met to prevent further cases in our city.

“Last weekend we saw excellent joint working with the police – for both organisations our approach is to inform and support, but where we need to, we will also enforce.

“We will continue this approach to ensure Newport is a safe place.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Since the start of the health pandemic we’ve been working with our local partners to protect and reassure the communities of Gwent.

“We’ve been engaging with businesses to ensure that they’ve established covid secure measures to protect the wider public.

“Thankfully the majority have taken up their responsibility and have put these measures in place.

“Sadly there is minority of businesses that have not stuck to these important measures. Working alongside our local authority partners we’ve carried out enforcement to protect the public.

“The message is clear, we’ve all got a part to play to stop the spread of this virus across Gwent.”

Officers have continued to visit premises since the weekend and will be active across the city again this coming weekend.

Full details of the notices can be viewed at newport.gov.uk/coronavirus