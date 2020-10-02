THE MET Office has warned of a wet weekend in Gwent.
Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent are set to be the worst hit Gwent regions, with amber warnings for rain this Saturday and Sunday; Newport, Caerphilly and Torfaen have yellow weather warnings in place.
This is a result of Storm Alex, with parts of Wales potentially seeing more than 10cm of rain falling over the weekend.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather guide for each area of Gwent (Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, Caerphilly and Torfaen).
BLAENAU GWENT
(Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan)
Saturday
- 1am – 10 degrees; overcast with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
- 2am – 10 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 3am - 10 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 4am - 10 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 5am - 10 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 6am - 10 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 7am – Slightly warmer at 11 degrees with a 70 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 8am – 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 9am - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 10am - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 11am - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- Midday - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 1pm - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 2pm - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 3pm - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 4pm - 11 degrees with a 90 per chance of heavy rain.
- 5pm – Slightly cooler at 10 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 6pm - 10 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 7pm – Down to nine degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 8pm - Nine degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 9pm - Nine degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 10pm - Nine degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 11pm - Nine degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
Sunday
- Midnight – Eight degrees with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 1am – Eight degrees with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- By 4am – Lower temperature of seven degrees; overcast with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
- By 7am – Seven degrees with a 50 per cent chance of rain.
- By 10am – Eight degrees with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- By 1pm – Nine degrees with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- By 4pm – Slightly warmer at 10 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 7pm – Back down to nine degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 10pm – Cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
MONMOUTHSHIRE
(Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Fatma Richards)
Saturday
- 1am – 12 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 2am – 12 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 3am – 12 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of rain.
- 4am – 12 degrees with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
- 5am – 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, continued temperature of 12 degrees.
- 6am – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain; 12 degrees.
- 7am – 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 8am – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 9am – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 10am – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 11am – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- Midday – More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain, with temperatures of 13 degrees.
- 1pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 2pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 3pm - More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain, with temperatures of 12 degrees.
- 4pm – More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 5pm – More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 6pm – More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain; 11 degrees.
- 7pm - More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 8pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 9pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 10pm – 10 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 11pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
Sunday
- Midnight – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain; 10 degrees.
- By 4am – Overcast, with temperatures of nine degrees and 50 per cent chance of rain.
- By 7am – Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain.
- By 10am – Overcast with a 60 per cent chance of rain.
- By 1pm – 11 degrees with 50 per cent chance of rain.
- By 4pm – 12 degrees with a 30 per cent chance of a light rain shower.
- By 7pm – Slightly lower temperature of 11 degrees; cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- By 10pm – 10 degrees with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
NEWPORT
(Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club mmeber Roger Fuller)
Saturday
- 1am – 12 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 2am – 12 degrees with a 20 per cent chance of light rain.
- 3am – 12 degrees with a 10 per cent chance of light rain.
- 4am – 12 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of light rain.
- 5am – 12 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of light rain.
- 6am – 12 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 7am – Slightly warmer at 13 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 8am – 13 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 9am - 13 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 10am – 13 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 11am – 13 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- Midday - 13 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 1pm – 13 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 2pm - 13 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 3pm - 13 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 4pm – Slightly cooler at 12 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 5pm - 12 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 6pm – Temperature decreasing to 11 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 7pm - 11 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 8pm - 11 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 9pm - 11 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 10pm – Temperature dropping to 10 degrees with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 11pm – 10 degrees Celsius with a 60 per cent chance of light rain.
Sunday
- Midnight – 10 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 1am - 10 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 4am – Slightly lower temperature of nine degrees; cloudy but only 10 per cent chance of rain.
- By 7am – Temperature remaining at nine degrees but with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
- By 10am – 10 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 1pm – Slightly higher temperature of 11 degrees; 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 4pm – 12 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 7pm – 11 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of light rain
- By 10pm – 11 degrees, with some cloud and just a 10 per cent chance of rain.
CAERPHILLY
(Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jonathan Price)
Saturday
- 1am – Overcast with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- 2am – Overcast with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- 3am – Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- 4am – 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 5am – Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- 6am – 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 7am – Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- 8am – 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 9am – 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 10am – 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 11am – 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- Midday – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 1pm – 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 2pm – 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 3pm – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 4pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 5pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 6pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 7pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 8pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 9pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 10pm – 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 11pm – 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
Sunday
- Midnight – 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- 1am – Nine degrees with a 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 4am – Cloudy, with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- By 7am – Cloudy, with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
- By 10am – 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 1pm – Slightly warmer at 10 degrees, but an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- By 4pm – 50 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 7pm – 40 per cent chance of light rain.
- From 10pm – a clear night (10 degrees), with just 10 per cent chance of rain.
TORFAEN
(Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Alan Phillips)
Saturday
- 1am – Overcast with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
- 2am – Cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of rain.
- 3am – Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- 4am – 40 per cent chance of light rain.
- 5am – 40 per cent chance of light rain.
- 6am – 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 7am – 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 8am – 40 per cent chance of light rain.
- 9am – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 10am – 60 per cent chance of light rain.
- 11am – 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- Midday - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 1pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 2pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 3pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 4pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 5pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 6pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 7pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 8pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 9pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 10pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 11pm - 90 per cent chance of heavy rain.
Sunday
- Midnight – 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- 1am – 80 per cent chance of heavy rain.
- By 4am – Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- By 7am – Cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain.
- By 10am – 50 per cent chance of light rain, 10 degrees.
- By 1pm – 50 per cent chance of light rain, 11 degrees.
- By 4pm - 50 per cent chance of light rain, 11 degrees.
- By 7pm – 30 per cent chance of light rain.
- By 10pm – A cloudy night, with 10 per cent chance of rain.