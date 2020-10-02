THE M48 bridge has opened in both directions.
The road had closed eastbound between Junction 2 at Newhouse and Junction 1 at Aust due to high winds, with diversion in place via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
However, the old Severn Crossing was able to reopen at 5.45pm.
Adverse weather conditions are expected to last for much of the weekend however.
The Met Office have issued a amber weather warning for all of Wales, most of England and the east of Scotland.
We are warned to expect heavy rain, which will bring with it some flooding and transport disruption.
The warning lasts until 6pm on Sunday.
The Severn Bridge is also set to close Westbound for the weekend, starting at 7pm this evening.