FRESH off the back of their heroic efforts against Newcastle United, their may be some consolation for Newport County.

The Exiles are the top tip to win League Two this year - according to a football-themed marble race anyway.

Ben Selfe has built a track to predict the final tables of all four English Football Leagues for the 2020-21 season, and it looks good for the Exiles, as they claimed the League Two title.

Each of the 92 teams are represented by a different marble matching their team’s colours, and compete in one of four different races depending on which league they are in.

Different stages of the race represent different parts of a season including navigating referees, training ground and stadium.

Mr Selfe and his three-year-old son, who are Bristol City fans, began making marble race tracks to keep themselves entertained during lockdown, and challenged their friends online to guess which marble will win each race which they film and upload to YouTube, with prizes for those who guess correctly.

After a slow start, Newport County quickly established themselves in the midfield, before sneaking into the playoff places after the first section.

In the middle section of the track the Exiles bounced between fifth and sixth and entered the final funnel in sixth, a fair distance behind the front two of Colchester United and Bradford City.

However, the luck of the bounce favoured County, and they made it through the funnel first to secure the League Two title.

Joining them in the promotion places were Salford City and Barrow AFC.

While at the other end Mansfield Town and Morecambe faced the drop.

Marble racing has enjoyed a sharp rise in interest during lockdown, while many live sporting events were postponed, but Ben believes their races bring something different to this latest online craze.

He said: “We’ve developed a bit of a cult following on Facebook, I’ve got people I’ve met from all different walks of life who don’t even know each other coming together and bonding over their shared enjoyment of our random little marble races.

"I usually do little prizes for the winners, like a funny drawing or poem about them. I’ve always enjoyed being a bit silly and a bit creative, and this is a way for me and my son to do that and share it with others.”

Meanwhile, the Premier League marble race saw Aston Villa, the only side yet to concede a goal in top tier this year, win the title.