BRITPOP legends Oasis have returned to Monmouthshire to celebrate the 25th anniversary of iconic record (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

The album, the Manchester band's second, was recorded entirely at Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire.

To mark 25 years since its release, former Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher returned to film a special documentary on the album.

The half hour documentary sees Noel take a tour around the studios with sound engineer, Nick Brine.

Noel talks about the whirlwind of writing one of the best received albums of all time in 12 days, as well as recording global hit Wonderwall whilst being stared down by a flock of Monmouthshire sheep.

The film also features Rockfield founder Kingsley Ward.

Speaking about the success of the studio he says: "We started in 1960 in the attic.

"We had no idea Rockfield would turn out such a worldwide success and appeal to so many bands.

"The mystery of Rockfield is that we have attracted the greatest bands of all time because the like to be here and we have history."

Oasis is part of that history, and so is What's the Story.

Sound engineer, Nick Brine explained the significance of the album.

"It changed a lot of people's lives," he said.

"That record means so much to so many people, it is the record that I get asked about the most.

"It is the one people want to talk about and means more to them than any other record.

"That record sums up that whole era."

With such a defining record the, you'd expect it was a smooth process - far from it.

Oasis lost a week of recording time after a "massive fight" caused damage to the studio.

They left, assuming they had been banned from Rockfield, only to get called back by Kingsley.

Mr Ward, who had been in London at the time, had called back and was told there was "good news and bad news".

The bad news was the damage, "the good news is they've gone home".

"They are lovely boys," he said, recounting the incident.

"We rang the record company up after five days and they said they thought they had been banned.

"We said we couldn't care less [about the damage], it made no difference to us at all.

"It just showed that this band had something going for them.

"So they came back, paid for the damages and apologised and then they went in that studio and made one of the greatest records of all time."

Noel added: "We were booked in for six weeks.

"We did it in three weeks, and one of those we had off because we had a massive fight.

"Twelve working days. A track a day, which is insane.

"Nobody had any idea what was going to happen.

"I wrote the songs and I was more surprised than anybody."

One of those songs was Wonderwall, which Noel insisted on recording on a ten foot wall in the Rockfield courtyard.

"It was freezing and I remember saying I want to record it on a wall.

"I just remember it being really cold and saying in to the mic: 'I think this is a s*** idea'.

"There were a load of sheep watching me. I don't know who was more freaked out, me or them."