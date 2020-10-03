A DRUNKEN council worker spat in the eye of one police officer and kicked another in the knee during a VE Day street party.

Covidiot Dean Bowles, 54, attacked them when residents were marking the 75th anniversary of peace after the end of the Second World War in Europe.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

The Monmouthshire council groundsman and team leader lashed out at the officers in Caldicot where they had gone to remind revellers of their social distancing obligations.

Mike Williams, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “This was an unpleasant incident which took place at Kipling Road in May on VE Day.

MORE NEWS

“The defendant approached the police vehicle and told the officers through the window that they should keep their distance.

“He was slurring his words and he smelt of alcohol.”

Mr Williams said Bowles left the scene before returning with others and told a policeman: “I am going to spit in your face.

“He then raised both hands and pushed the officer in the chest causing him to stumble.

“The defendant struck the officer in the stomach and he fell to the floor with the officer before he spat in his eye.

“The other officer intervened to try and pull off the defendant and he kicked her to the knee causing her to fall on top of both of them.”

The court heard how Bowles was handcuffed before he began swearing at the police and threatened them by saying: “I’m going to kill you.”

He was then pepper-sprayed and taken into custody.

The police officers needed hospital treatment for their injuries.

Mr Williams added: “When the defendant was interviewed, he said he had no recollection of the incident.

“He said he had had a VE Day party in his garden. This was an alcohol-fuelled attack on two officers going about their duty.”

Bowles, of Kipling Road, Caldicot, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and public disorder.

Matthew Jones, mitigating, said: “The defendant is remorseful and sorry for his actions. He is ashamed of his behaviour.

“He has not been in trouble for 20 years and this was totally out of character.”

His lawyer said his client suffered from anxiety and depression and was the carer for his elderly mother.

Character references from Bowles’ bosses at Monmouthshire council described him as a “valued employee”.

Ann Corbett, chair of the magistrates, told the defendant: “Both officers needed to go to hospital after the attacks and you were drunk.

“This incident occurred during full lockdown.”

Bowles was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also complete 20 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £413 in compensation, a fine and surcharge.