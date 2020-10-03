A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KERRY ROMAINE BEER, 66, of Allt Yr Yn View, Newport, was banned from driving for 25 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than three times the drink-drive limit.

She was also ordered to pay £507 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

LORAINE MILES, 60, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport, was made the subject of three 12-month restraining orders after she was found guilty after a trial of harassment.

She was also ordered to pay £832 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS

AHMED EL-HERICH, 43, of Pottery Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence and failing to provide a specimen.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was also ordered to pay £300 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM STUART GRAVESTON, 18, of Pound Hill, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £222 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ARUN AVRAM, 31, of Market Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN WILLIAM LEY, 37, of Conway Croft, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing groceries from Tesco on Spytty Road.

ASHLEY GLYN JEFFERSON, 45, of Morden Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jefferson must also pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZENAB FARZAL, 28, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £429 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SALMAN LATIF, 21, of Sandal Wood Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.