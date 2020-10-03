GWENT Police have paid tribute to the family of a cyclist killed by a driver who had been high on cocaine after visiting prostitutes.

Craig Howick, 38, was jailed after he mowed down Alex Roberts, 47, and left him for dead on the road after smashing into him.

The Audi driver, from Caldicot, who killed the rider, was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Cardiff Crown Court by Judge Niclas Parry.

Mr Roberts – who had been cycling home from work – was taken to hospital with multiple injuries following the crash but died six weeks later.

Officers responded to a report of an injured cyclist on the B4245 between Rogiet and Undy on August 5, 2019, shortly after 7pm.

Mr Roberts, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries on September 21, 2019.

He was cycling home to Undy from Severn Tunnel Junction train station when the collision took place.

The defendant, who was driving an Audi A4, failed to stop at the scene.

Enquiries carried out by the collision investigation unit found a windscreen weather strip belonging to an Audi A4 at the scene.

Howick was arrested on August 9, 2019 after his car was involved in another collision, on August 7.

The car was examined by officers who found the windscreen weather strip was missing.

Police Constable Gerwyn Harris, from Gwent Police’s collision investigation unit, said: “The family of Alex Roberts have shown considerable strength throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“A cycle ride home from work ended in tragedy for Mr Roberts' family due to Howick’s actions.

"The family of Mr Roberts along with Gwent Police wish to express their gratitude to the off-duty nurse who stopped at the scene to help Mr Roberts.

“The defendant repeatedly denied he had been in a collision with a cyclist in his police interview.

“The evidence pointed at Howick purposely damaging his car by driving through a hedge in an attempt to cover the damage from the collision involving Mr Roberts.

“This was a blatant attempt to avoid prosecution and Howick will have to spend the rest of his life with the knowledge that his driving has resulted in the death of Mr Roberts.”