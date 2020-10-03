SECRET knitters who created a magic garden in aid of St David’s Hospice have raised a fantastic amount in a short amount of time.
Prosecco and Purls, based in Caerleon, crafted a Magic Garden by covering the town in knitted and crocheted characters.
It was organised by Dame Rosemary Butler, Reverend Elaine Hills, Barbara Parsons, and Christabel Dawson in association with Caerleon Festival.
The display has now closed, after running for nine days, but was made up of teddy bears, a fairy grotto, Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men, intricate trees and dream catchers and much more.
(A robin keeping an eye on the Magic Garden. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR)
Speaking before the display opened, group member Barbara Parsons said: “We’re sure people will give particularly generously after visiting our Magic Garden”.
(The Magic Garden in Caerleon in aid of St David's Hospice Care. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR)
It seems she was right, as they have already raised over £3,300 for St David’s Hospice and is growing by the day.
“We had a great response whilst we were doing it”, added Ms Parsons.
(Bill and Ben, the Flowerpot Men at the Magic Garden in Caerleon. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR)
“Especially from the school children and nurseries.
“It was lovely to see the delight on their faces. Even the adults were telling us how much they enjoyed it”.
(Decorated bollards. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR)
The Just Giving page will be open until October 31 and to find out more about the group head to their Facebook page at @proseccopurls and to donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/yarnbombing