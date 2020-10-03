A THREAT to axe nearly 100 jobs at Newport Live will put the future of leisure services in the city “in jeopardy”, a union has warned.

Unison Cymru Wales has called on Newport City Council to “urgently intervene and guarantee funding to safeguard jobs”.

It comes after Newport Live placed 97 of its 448 staff at risk of redundancy following the impact of coronavirus regulations.

Local lockdowns have affected access to buildings such as the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales and the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre, resulting in a reduction in customers and loss of bookings which have brought about “a considerable loss of income,” the charitable trust says.

Unison warned the threat of 97 redundancies “will harm the mental and physical health of Newport residents as they emerge from the coronavirus lockdown”.

Peter Garland, Unison Newport branch secretary, said: “Lockdown has stripped leisure services of funds but it would be completely wrong-headed to get rid of hard-working staff at a time when we will need sports centres, cinema and theatre more than ever to keep people healthy and happy.

“Unison wants to work with Newport Live to secure more funding we need the council to step in without delay to provide the assurance local people will have the access to services they need.

“Losing your job around Christmas will hurt a lot of Newport families and there are unlikely to be many alternative opportunities out there.

“There is so much at risk if these jobs go and we need to work together to save Newport leisure services.”

In response, Mr Ward said Newport Live “fully appreciates the understanding of the position and the support from Unison during this unprecedented time”.

“We can confirm that we continue to work with our partner Newport City Council and discussions will carry on as we work to find solutions in the quest to save jobs,” Mr Ward said.

“We are also working with other partners and await the outcome of grant applications which could support the retention of job roles to put us in a stronger place to support wellbeing as restrictions reduce, and local residents gain the ability and confidence to restart their sport, leisure, physical activity and cultural participation and enjoyment once again.”

Mr Ward said the city council has been “an excellent partner for Newport Live throughout the pandemic”.

“We understand the challenges they are facing as a local authority and will continue with dialogue to develop solutions which can hopefully save as many jobs as possible,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Newport council said it will be “exploring every avenue with Newport Live to see what assistance is available”.

“We deeply regret any job losses in the city and our thoughts are with all those affected,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are working closely with Newport Live to offer support to try and mitigate the number of job losses.”