THERE are already signs of bad weather conditions taking their toll across Gwent this weekend.
A tree has fallen down and is covering most of road on the A466 as you enter Tintern Village.
Traffic reports suggest the incident is not significantly affecting congestion in the area.
The Met Office issued an amber rain warning across most of Wales, including Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent, from midday on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.
The rest of Gwent is under a yellow weather warning for rain.
This is a result of Storm Alex, with parts of Wales potentially seeing more than 10cm of rain falling over the weekend.
The Met Office warned that delays and cancellations to train and bus services were likely and conditions would make driving difficult.
"The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and drier during unsettled spells of weather," the forecast said.
