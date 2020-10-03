AN APP designed to be a one-stop-shop for shoppers to check what is available to them locally has been launched in Torfaen.

Businesses can sign up to UDDR to market their products and services to customers.

David Smith, UDDR co-founder, said: “The idea for the UDDR app originally came about to support small businesses, in particular milk delivery, hence the name. We are delighted to be working with the Foundational Economy Team and look forward to creating further success stories throughout 2020/21.”

The app will be a feature of the Torfaen Council Foundational Economy Project Team's support for local businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The team, funded by the Welsh Government, will offer a grant which will include digital advertising and marketing support for new businesses, tradespeople, and services within the community.

This will include being signed up to UDDR at no cost to the business for 12 months.

The Welsh Government's deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters said: “The coronavirus pandemic has affected every one of us, causing enormous challenges in all areas of our lives, but it has also encouraged many of us to support our local towns and highstreets and spend more of our money within our immediate communities.

“We launched our Foundational Economy Challenge Fund because we want our economy to work better for all our communities in Wales, and this project which has brought Torfaen council and mobile app UDDR together, uses innovation and technology to make it even easier for to people to shop and spend locally and support businesses in their area.”

Torfaen's executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, Cllr Joanne Gauden said: “We are committed to support local business in helping others, grow the local economy and make a difference to the heart of our community by buying local.

"It is important to mention that local businesses can also access a range of support services by visiting the Hyb2 in Pontypool Indoor Market.

"The team there can support local businesses to receive business mentoring, social media training and business planning support.”