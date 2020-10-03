GREENMEADOW Community Farm is in the heart of Cwmbran and is a popular visitor attraction for families across South Wales. The farm is full of animals which come up close, there are tractor rides, a cwtch corner for children to pet small animals, parks and a cafe. It has been a working farm for 250 years and was saved from closure by the community and opened as a visitor attraction in the 90s.
Children feeding the animals at Greenmeadow Community Farm
Children from Lliswerry Infants School visit Greenmeadow Community Farm in 1993
MORE NEWS:
- Council tax in Blaenau Gwent most expensive in Wales - Newport, Caerphilly among cheapest
- Firefighters from Usk raise thousands in memory of Ian Groves
- Missing cheering on County against the big boys? - we look back at when we could
Children from Trevethin Comprehensive School cuddle the animals at Greenmeadow Community Farm in 1992
Theatre show Ticklejuice at Greenmeadow Community Farm in 1993
Greenmeadow Community Farm marks a successful first year in 1992
Greenmeadow Community Farm visitors can get a close look at the animals
Paul Murphy MP keeps himself dry as Rex breathes water. The dragon was a star attraction in the Garden Festival of Wales and was given to Greenmeadow Community Farm
These cows were presented to Greenmeadow Community Farm by Cwmbran's twin town Bruchsal in 1993. Pictured are Klaus Eberlle, Reinhard Schwedes and community farm chairman Bob Wellington
Greenmeadow Farm
Greenmeadow Community Farm. Picture: Mary Barnett
Four Coloured Ryeland lambs have joined the flock at Greenmeadow Community Farm. Picture: Greenmeadow Community Farm.