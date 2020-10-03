A HUGELY impressive lockdown “rock snake” in Chepstow could become a permanent fixture in the town as a way of celebrating community spirit.

Members of the town’s coronavirus helping group – now 3,100 strong – led by resident Helen Child Villiers, started the snake of colourful rocks in June.

While a few rocks have been annoyingly stolen and some have even questioned the point of the snake, it has garnered much imagination – so much so it is now more than 2,000 rocks long.

Helen Child Villiers

Now, discussions are under way to cement the snake from The Dell to the castle, to act as a reminder of how Chepstow pulled together during a global pandemic.

“We asked the town council if they’d consider it and they said yes and have been absolutely brilliant,” said Ms Child Villiers. “Monmouthshire council also said they thought it was a great idea, and now it has been put to the landowner to make a decision.

“It would be fantastic for us to have a permanent piece of remembrance like that here.”

Pip and Nick Lockhart with the snake outside The Dell. Picture: Simon Lockhart

The lockdown rock snake was a national craze at the outset of the pandemic, but few are still going, and Ms Child Villiers says she is astonished how long Chepstow's edition has become.

Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson

“It’s unbelievable,” she added. “We were counting it often to give updates but we had to stop because it just became too much work.

Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson

“I think it’s attracting people here too. I often see people come and walk beside the snake of a weekend with their children.

“It has made me really proud of our community. I really hope we can keep it here.”

While Monmouthshire council noted discussions are taking place over the future of the snake, they couldn’t confirm whether any significant progress has been made to make sure it remains in Chepstow.