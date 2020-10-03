A PUBLIC consultation has begun for a planned £28 million expansion of Bassaleg School in Newport.

The six-week consultation started on October 1 and encourages residents to give their views on plans to increase the overall capacity of the secondary school from 1,747 to 2,050 by September 2023.

The plans also include a new “state-of-the-art” teaching block, dining and assembly facilities.

The £28 million scheme would be part-funded by the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools programme, which would provide approximately £16 million of the required investment.

Newport council would fund the remaining £12 million through borrowing and developer contributions from two new housing developments.

The scheme has been proposed to meet the increased demand from families in the school’s catchment area following the opening of Jubilee Park Primary School in September 2017.

Currently the community-maintained school can take 270 new pupils into year seven each year, however this no longer meets the demands.

Therefore, the proposed capacity of 2,050 students at the school would mean an increase of 50 in each year group. This would enable the school to accept 330 year seven students each year.

The cabinet member for education, Cllr Gail Giles, said: “We have made a clear commitment to schools and education in Newport with a number of significant results which can already be seen across the city and this and other projects show that we are not slowing down.

“The 21st Century Schools programme has supported our ambitions to make considerable investment in education and schools across the city.

“These proposals represent an opportunity to not only improve the environment and experience for our learners, but respond to the changes in demands that result from us being a growing city. I would urge all interested parties to find out more about the proposals and engage in the consultation process.”

The consultation will close on November 12. For more information visit www.newport.gov.uk/en/Schools-Education/School-reorganisation/Bassaleg-School-expansion