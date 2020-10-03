A WOMAN who left banking to pursue her dream of writing has published her sixth book.

Sarah Hayden-Woods, from Rogerstone - also known by her pseudonyms Lily Hayden and S.J. Woods - has published a “bittersweet romance” called Coming Back To You through her publishing company Hayden Woods Creative.

Ms Hayden said: “It’s a story about first love, and second chances – it’s different to some of the fluffier stories I’ve written as it’s quite sad, but it’s had positive reviews.”

The 38-year-old worked in banking for 14 years before she started writing and publishing her work and she hasn’t looked back.

All royalties made from Coming Back To You will go to Huntington’s Disease Association. Ms Hayden became aware of the disease when she met a woman with the debilitating condition.

“I’d never heard of Huntington’s Disease before and had no idea how much it changes you and your family’s life,” explained Ms Hayden.

“It’s a genetic disease and I discovered my best friend has a history of it in her family, so I did some research and found Huntington’s Disease Association.

“Although there’s no cure yet, the charity goes so much research and offers great support to families. There are so many good charities that have been hit hard by coronavirus that it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

The mother-of-four started writing Coming Back To You – along with chick lit New Rules – around a year ago, but lockdown gave her the time needed to finish writing the book.

“I absolutely love writing; it’s so therapeutic,” said Ms Hayden.

“I’m never going to make millions from it, but it’s heart-warming to know that people have enjoyed my books. It started with a handful of readers, but now thousands of people worldwide have read my books.”

She is now working on three books: a light-hearted one, a dark one, and a sequel to her young adult dystopian Project Terra (published under S.J. Woods).

Coming Back To You is available – on Kindle or as a paperback – on Amazon now.