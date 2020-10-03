FIVE more coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Wales today - making 21 in the past week - along with 576 new cases, 56 of which are in Gwent.

Sixteen new cases have been confirmed in Newport, 16 in Caerphilly, 13 in Blaenau Gwent, six in Torfaen and five in Monmouthshire.

The biggest daily rises in other locally locked down areas in South Wales are in Rhondda Cynon Taf (67), Cardiff (57) and Swansea (55).

Up to 132 new cases of coronavirus in Wales have been confirmed from people who do not permanently live in Wales. This comes just a day after first minister Mark Drakeford asked prime minister Boris Johnson to ban people travelling to Wales from hotspots in England.

Boris Johnson refused to go that far, and said people should "use their common sense".

The rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent - 164.6 per 100,000 population - is down significantly on that from early this week, when it topped more than 300. This is an early indication that local lockdown may be beginning to have an effect.

The rolling weekly case rate in Newport is currently 63.4 per 100,000. In Torfaen it is 49.0, and in Caerphilly it is 45.8.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Wales since the pandemic began is now 1,630.

Outside of Gwent today's Wales figures are as follows:

Conwy: 11

Denbighshire: 11

Flintshire: 22

Gwynedd: 16

Wrexham: 16

Cardiff: 57

Vale: 11

Bridgend: 31

Merthyr: 22

Rhondda: 67

Carmarthenshire: 21

Ceredigion: 1

Pembrokeshire: 5

Powys: 4

Neath Port Talbot: 22

Swansea: 55

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.