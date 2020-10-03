NEWPORT Mind is inviting people to join them, and people across Wales and England, to walk in solidarity for better mental health.
The virtual walk will be held on Sunday, October 17.
Ben Tinniswood, community fundraising coordinator for Newport Mind said: “Imagine hundreds of us, across Newport and beyond, walking with the same purpose; to let people experiencing mental health problems know that they are not alone.
“Don't worry if 10k seems a bit of a stretch to do in one go. Perhaps you might want to start by marking World Mental Health Day (Sunday 10) with a 1.25km walk (under a mile) and then walk 1.25km every day that week, celebrating with a big finish on Sunday, October 17.
"Even easier if you want to get a virtual team of walkers to take on a few km each. Just set up a team fundraising page, share out the kilometres between you and hit the park, mountain, pavement, beach.
“You could be at opposite ends of the country walking in time for Mind.”
Visit virginmoneygiving.com/fund/NewportMIndWalk for more details and inspiration.