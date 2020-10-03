A TORFAEN Taekwondo club is celebrating success in a virtual competition after all tournaments have been cancelled due to coronavirus.
Members of Cwmbran and Pontypool TAGB Taekwondo Club took part in the first Wales TAGB Virtual Patterns Competition.
Patterns competitions see competitors demonstrate Taekwondo techniques through patterns applicable to their grade, where they are then judged by a panel of officials.
Six members of Cwmbran and Pontypool TAGB Taekwondo Club secured gold medals in the virtual competition.
Jenissa Rai (girls white belt), Noah Tucker (boys green belt), D'arcey Jordan (girls red belt), Oliver Morris (boys red belt), Summer Underwood (girls black belt) and Kian Griffin (boys black belt) topped their categories.
Six more won silver medals and five competitors took home bronze.
“Because of the lockdown that was imposed at the end of March, some of the club members have continued their training online at home,” said the club’s instructor Tao Levan.
“It was never easy to start with but they've persevered and gave their best.”
Members of Cwmbran and Pontypool TAGB Taekwondo Club took part in the first Wales TAGB Virtual Patterns Competition. Picture:Cwmbran and Pontypool TAGB Taekwondo Club
The gold medal winners secured a place alongside their counterparts from England and Scotland in the TAGB Online Patterns Competition.
There, Oliver Morris won gold in the boys red belt category, and Efan Matthews and Riley Pinch won silver in the boys yellow belt and boys blue belt categories respectively
Jasmin Levan and Kian Griffin won bronze in the girls and boys black belt categories.
“We'd like to thank all students for their hard work and perseverance during Covid-19,” said Mr Levan. “A big thank you to all parents for their support and dedication too.”