A TIME capsule has been reburied after being dug up during construction at the site of the former Pontymoile Primary School.
Bron Afon Community Housing has built 39 homes at the former location of the school, which closed in 2014.
With the closure of the school, pupils put memories and photos in a large box and had it buried.
Bron Afon were informed about the time capsule by Cwmynyscoy ward councillor Neil Waite, when they were given planning permission.
It was discovered during digging work and taken away to be stored safely. A new underground home for the time capsule was found on the site and the box of memories has been reburied.
The new homes at the former Pontymoile Primary School site. Picture: Bron Afon
Derry Probert, project manager for Bron Afon, said: “The site has a lot of fond memories for former pupils so it was nice to be able to put the time capsule back in the site.
“They’ve buried some items of school uniform, class photos and even a mobile phone. We added a few new items including a copy of the South Wales Argus and a Bron Afon fridge magnet.”