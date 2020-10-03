TOWN centre businesses in Monmouthshire trying to work through the pandemic can apply for further funding through the council’s outdoor adaptation grant.

The Town Centre Outdoor Adaptation Grant, which enables traders to apply for up to £8,000 in funding, aims to aid social distancing, and improve the ambience in the county’s hubs ahead of a challenging winter period.

The council has already invited businesses and other organisations to apply, with the first grants to be awarded shortly.

So far, more than 80 town centre businesses have expressed an interest in the scheme.

Allowing traders to expand outdoors has worked particularly well along Frogmore Street in Abergavenny, but people in Monmouth and Usk have criticised the impact of the measures on congestion.

The measures have included wider footways and pavement café areas.

Cllr Bob Greenland, deputy leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said: “As the county’s businesses prepare for winter months that are likely to see a continuation of social distancing, the opportunity to receive funds to help cover the cost of items such as outdoor lighting, tables and seating should not be overlooked.

"The scheme also includes awnings and canopies, which can help keep shoppers dry, as well as heating to make sitting outside a more appealing option.

“I very much hope that as many businesses as possible go online and register their interest."

The scheme offers funding of up to 80 per cent of the total cost of eligible improvements, up to a maximum of £8,000 with businesses required to meet the remaining 20 per cent.

Higher levels of funding may be considered in exceptional circumstances.

The first step in the scheme is to register an expression of interest at Monmouthshire.gov.uk/town-grants/