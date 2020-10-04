Have you ever watched a television talent show and thought you could show those people what real talent is?

Now is your chance to prove it, by entering Gwent’s Got Talent in aid of St David’s Hospice Care.

The event is entirely based online, with entrants asked to send in a video of their talent by November 13. No talent will be overlooked - so sing, dance, joke and astonish your way to glory.

Final judging will take place on November 19, where the decision will be made to award first, second and third place, all of which come with cash prizes.

This bid to reveal Gwent’s untapped wealth of talent is being backed by your South Wales Argus.

We will be running a series of news stories both in paper and online in the lead up to the finals of this exciting new event, with entrants and eventual winners being posted online.

Editor of the South Wales Argus, Gavin Thompson, has agreed to help judge the contest which is aimed at discovering the very best talent there is in Gwent by putting the spotlight on you, the best the county has to offer.

He said: “The South Wales Argus is very excited to be involved with Gwent’s Got Talent.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the talent from the various entrants that will come in to the competition from throughout our wonderful county of Gwent.”

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We, at the hospice, are thrilled to be launching Gwent’s Got Talent, and we are all looking forward to seeing all the different talents of those taking part.

“We haven’t been able to run many of our major fundraising events this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so this one is set to be something special.”

The event is also being supported by Western Power Distribution.

Karen Welch, of Western Power Distribution, said: “We believe it is the responsibility of large organisations like ours to play a full and active role in the communities they serve.

“We are pleased to support St David’s Hospice Care. It’s such a fantastic charity and we would encourage local people to get behind Gwent’s got Talent and help raise a bumper amount of money to support the fantastic work that they do for our community.”

Auditions for Gwent’s Got Talent are open now until November 13. St David’s Hospice Care asks entrants for a £10 donation to help support the hospice.

Final judging will take place on November 19, before the winners are announced.

Instructions on how and where to submit your video will be supplied with the email confirmation upon entering. Videos should be up to five minutes in length.

The cash prizes for first, second and third place are £500, £200 and £100, respectively.

All proceeds raised by Gwent’s Got Talent will go towards the continued work of St David’s Hospice Care nurses who provide palliative care to patients and support for their loved ones at a very difficult time.

St David’s Hospice Care needs more than £9m a year to keep running, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic they have had to cancel all of their major fundraising events.

These events raise hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, so without them St David’s Hospice Care is struggling to raise enough money.

For more information, and to enter the talent show, visit: www.stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/gwents-got-talent