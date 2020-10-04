A CALDICOT resident has come up with a spooktacular way for families to enjoy Hallowe'en safely this year.
With coronavirus taking its toll on people, Catherine Mayo decided to help celebrate spooky season by hosting a Hallowe'en decoration competition in Caldicot and the surrounding areas.
Catherine Mayo refused to let coronavirus stop Hallowe'en fun.
Each week there will be a theme for people to add decorations to their windows or houses, with photos being shared using the hashtag #caldicotpumpkins2020 and the winners decided on October 31.
A Facebook group dedicated to the innovative project has already gained more than 600 members who are already sharing fangtastic photos.
Ms Mayo said: “When I set up the group, I was just enjoying my coffee and thought ‘why not try it?’
“I have anxiety, so this a huge thing for me to do; I didn’t expect 100 people to get involved, let alone 600.
“Everyone is so excited, and I love knowing the children won’t miss out on Hallow'een.”
The themes are
- From October 1: Pumpkins.
- From October 5: Witches.
- From October 12: Ghosts.
- From October 19: Bats.
- From October 26: The Final Countdown.
The project is non-funded, but residents have donated sweets which will be distributed in Caldicot, Magor, Rogiet and Caerwent – with coronavirus guidelines in mind – on Hallowe'en.
On Hallowe'en, three judges will pick the decorations which stand out the most. There will be prizes for best house (with children), best house (with no children), and two runner-up prizes.
The concept is quickly becoming popular and has already gathered support from local businesses, with donations (as of October 1) from:
- Pickled Pumpkin Catering.
- Ladybird Pottery, Caldicot.
- Village Treats, Magor.
- The Cellar Bar and Kitchen, Caldicot.
- The Measure Bar and Restaurant, Caldicot.
- Chateau Bon Bon, Chepstow.
- The Flower Shed, Undy.
To get involved search for ‘Caldicot and surrounding areas! Halloween Pumpkins 2020’ on Facebook. When posting your decorations be sure to use the hashtag #caldicotpumpkins2020