A CALDICOT resident has come up with a spooktacular way for families to enjoy Hallowe'en safely this year.

With coronavirus taking its toll on people, Catherine Mayo decided to help celebrate spooky season by hosting a Hallowe'en decoration competition in Caldicot and the surrounding areas.

Catherine Mayo refused to let coronavirus stop Hallowe'en fun.

Each week there will be a theme for people to add decorations to their windows or houses, with photos being shared using the hashtag #caldicotpumpkins2020 and the winners decided on October 31.

A Facebook group dedicated to the innovative project has already gained more than 600 members who are already sharing fangtastic photos.

Ms Mayo said: “When I set up the group, I was just enjoying my coffee and thought ‘why not try it?’

“I have anxiety, so this a huge thing for me to do; I didn’t expect 100 people to get involved, let alone 600.

MORE NEWS:

“Everyone is so excited, and I love knowing the children won’t miss out on Hallow'een.”

The themes are

From October 1: Pumpkins.

From October 5: Witches.

From October 12: Ghosts.

From October 19: Bats.

From October 26: The Final Countdown.

The project is non-funded, but residents have donated sweets which will be distributed in Caldicot, Magor, Rogiet and Caerwent – with coronavirus guidelines in mind – on Hallowe'en.

On Hallowe'en, three judges will pick the decorations which stand out the most. There will be prizes for best house (with children), best house (with no children), and two runner-up prizes.

The concept is quickly becoming popular and has already gathered support from local businesses, with donations (as of October 1) from:

Pickled Pumpkin Catering.

Ladybird Pottery, Caldicot.

Village Treats, Magor.

The Cellar Bar and Kitchen, Caldicot.

The Measure Bar and Restaurant, Caldicot.

Chateau Bon Bon, Chepstow.

The Flower Shed, Undy.

To get involved search for ‘Caldicot and surrounding areas! Halloween Pumpkins 2020’ on Facebook. When posting your decorations be sure to use the hashtag #caldicotpumpkins2020