A COCAINE dealer who was caught selling drugs by plain-clothes police in a lane outside a pub is starting a prison sentence.

Jarod Hammond, 23, tried to escape from officers after he was handcuffed near Caerphilly’s Cwtch venue.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

But his getaway attempt ended in disaster when he fell and broke his ankle, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Hammond was on a works night out when he was spotted dealing on the evening of December 7, 2019.

MORE NEWS

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, said after his arrest: “The defendant jumped around and ran away from three police officers while he was handcuffed.

“He tripped and fell to the floor and had to be physically restrained.

“The defendant was kicking, shouting and swearing at the officers.”

Hammond was found with cocaine, an iPhone, which had drug-related messages on it, and £230 in bank notes.

Mr Davies said that when the defendant was taken to Ystrad Mynach police station, he told officers: “I’m not going to lie to you. I’ve got some more stuff down in my pants.”

Hammond was strip-searched.

He had a total of £250 worth of cocaine, with a purity of between 43 per cent and 45 per cent, and a small amount of ketamine.

Hammond, of Davies Drive, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of ketamine.

Paul Hewitt, representing the defendant, said: “He was drunk on a works do that night. He fell and broke his ankle.”

His barrister asked for the court to take into account his guilty pleas and the fact that he had a limited criminal past.

Hammond had only one previous conviction for criminal damage.

Mr Hewitt added: “He’s not a bad person but he’s done a stupid thing.”

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told the defendant: “Class A drugs frequently lead to death and ruined lives.

“You were a small-time street dealer.”

He jailed Hammond for two years and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.