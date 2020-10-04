A DRUG-DRIVER was banned from driving after he was caught at the wheel of a car with cannabis in his blood.
Jordan Brittan, 21, of Caerleon Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to the charge before the city’s magistrates’ court.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
Prosecutor Mike Williams said the defendant was stopped by police on Newport’s Alma Street while driving a Seat Leon at around 6pm on March 25.
He told the court: “The defendant co-operated fully with the police. The officer could smell a faint smell of cannabis inside the vehicle.”
MORE NEWS
Brittan was drug tested at the roadside which proved positive.
He was arrested and taken into custody where he gave a reading of 3.6 micrograms per litre of blood for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis derivative.
The legal driving limit is 2 micrograms per litre of blood.
The court was told that the defendant had no previous convictions recorded against him.
Rod Smith, mitigating, said his client, a battery factory worker, had already had his licence revoked by the DVLA.
His lawyer added: “There was no question of bad driving.”
Ann Corbett, chair of the magistrates, told Brittan: “I think you have come to realise how serious this matter is.”
He was banned from driving for 12 months and he was ordered to pay £466 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.