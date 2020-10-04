TORFAEN and Blaenau Gwent Mind’s new chairman Ben Jeffreys has explained how his mental health experiences has prepared him for his new role with the charity.

Mr Jeffreys has been open about his experiences with mental health, sharing his story on his blog, 'The Mindfield', to encourage others to avoid going it alone in trying to deal with their mental health concerns.

“Mental health is an area I have become hugely passionate about,” said Mr Jeffreys. “As I have received treatment and support along the way it has really educated me.

“We need to find a way to normalise these mental health challenges.

“We know from the latest ONS data there’s a really strong link between social deprivation and Covid death rates.

“In Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, we find around 20 per cent of people are struggling with mental health problems, compared to eight per cent elsewhere.

“These challenges are only exacerbated by Covid.

“We have an opportunity to help navigate through what will be an unprecedented time. We have a key role to play in helping people maintain a positive mental health.”

The Pooler chief executive said he was now looking to the future with optimism after having taken a leave of absence from the rugby club in March and was admitted to Bristol’s Priory Hospital to undergo treatment for depression.

“I’m doing well,” he said. “Covid has presented its challenges as it has for everyone else. “I’ve been working hard in getting my health and mental health back to a really good place.

“I think talking about mental health problems and its challenges has been really helpful to me in the past.

“I’m looking forward with a lot of optimism.”

Mr Jeffreys said the charity was now looking to grow its team of trustees to expand the services it offers.

“Part of our remit is to get the word out there and tell people about the services we offer,” he said. “It’s pretty well known the organisation has suffered a challenging 12 months and has significantly less revenue.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the team we have here, but we recognise we need to grow the services we can offer. We are still looking for trustees to come on board and shape the future of the organisation.

“Ultimately that means we can help more people.”

If you are interested in becoming a trustee, please contact Andrew Goodwin via andrew.goodwin@torfaenmind.co.uk.