TEN years ago Newport was the centre of the golfing world when the Ryder Cup was played at the city's Celtic Manor Resort.

Here, the chief executive Ian Edwards, who was chief operating officer in 2010, looks back at what hosting this prestigious event meant for the area...

For the host venue, how important is the legacy that remains beyond the actual event week?

It’s incredibly important and it’s the reason why we decided to try to bring the Ryder Cup to Wales for the first time.

We knew the Ryder Cup would put us on the global map as a golf destination. And not just Celtic Manor, but Wales as a country and all the other amazing golf courses and venues we have around us.

As soon as he started building golf courses here, Sir Terry Matthews wanted to know the biggest golf tournament we could bring here. He was told the Ryder Cup so that’s what he went after and that’s what he achieved – with the help of such a strong Team Wales bid along with Welsh Government, Visit Wales and other partners.

The Ryder Cup put Celtic Manor and Wales in the global spotlight – in America, of course, but right across the world and it still brings us international golfers to this day.

But it’s a key USP in the domestic market as well – all our visiting golfers from across the UK remember us hosting the Ryder Cup and they love all the memorabilia we have on the walls and in the locker rooms.

How was the event of benefit to the people of Newport?

Newport was put on the global map as host city for the Ryder Cup, just as CMR was as the host venue.

Economic impact studies showed £82.4 million was spent across Wales during the week of the event and, of that, £28.3 million was spent in Newport.

There were 50,000 spectators every day, plus 7,000 event staff and 1,000 media – most of whom needed somewhere to stay for the week, so all the hotels and guesthouses in Newport were booked out months, even years in advance.

Two-thirds of spectators came from outside Wales.

Ryder Cup facilitated city infrastructure improvements such as the redevelopment of the Newport railway station.

The growth of Celtic Manor as a result of the Ryder Cup profile created hundreds of new jobs, contracts with local suppliers, and has brought more visitors to spend in the local economy.

The number of golfing visitors to Wales increased by 82 per cent in the seven years leading up to the Ryder Cup.

The Wales Open tournament, which was part of the Ryder Cup agreement, also brought £22.5 million over 15 years into the Newport economy.

Can you quantify the impact hosting the Ryder Cup has had on CMR over the past ten years?

Rounds of golf doubled at Celtic Manor 2007 – 2011. So it was not just what happened after holding the Ryder Cup but all the interest there was in visiting us and playing the course before the event took place.

The period just before and after staging the Ryder Cup transformed our golf business and stature as a golf destination. This increase in golfing visitors has been sustained in the nine years since.

There is always a challenge as other venues come into the spotlight but we will never lose that tag of being a host venue for the Ryder Cup. It will always be on our CV.

Now, we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary and unfortunately it’s in strange circumstances because of the pandemic, but it was great to be back on the European Tour this summer as we mark that milestone.

Now ten years on, what progress has been made?

The resort as a whole has changed massively and we’ve continued to grow and expand. When I returned to Celtic Manor in 2008, the whole focus was the Ryder Cup and it felt like no-one knew what was going to happen once it was over.

So a key objective for me was developing that strategy for the resort after the Ryder Cup and it’s fair to say we’ve achieved quite a bit since.

You cannot afford to stand still or rest on your laurels in any business and it’s certainly true in hospitality and events.

How do you continue to build on this progress? What is the next chapter for CMR?

We’re always looking to improve our golf product but, in many ways, the Ryder Cup established that global profile for golf and we have been more focused on building other areas of the business ever since.

We’d established our golf credentials and it was about showing everything else we had to offer.

We built family activities like treetop ropes courses and Adventure Golf to appeal to the family leisure market and that business has grown phenomenally since 2010.

The Hunter Lodges were an extension of that – offering a different option for family breaks – and then we added new events like the Celebrity Cup and Polo to bring new visitors to the resort.

The Ryder Cup gave us the pedigree and platform to host major events and was instrumental in us being given the opportunity to host the NATO Summit in 2014.

That in turn gave us the confidence to build the new International Convention Centre Wales where we will host many more large and prestigious global events in the coming years.