A NEW ceramic information plaque is to be unveiled in Chepstow next week to commemorate a “forgotten” medieval priory.

The plaque, which will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, October 7, at 10am, remembers the small Augustinian priory of St Kingsmark – or Kynemark.

St Kingsmark Priory was founded before 1270, and functioned until Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries in 1534.

Excavations in the early 1960s, before the houses on Kingsmark Lane and Normandy Way were built, uncovered evidence of three monastic ranges.

The Priory’s stones were used in later farm buildings, and there is now nothing to be seen of it above ground.

The plaque has been designed by local artist Keith Underwood, and made by Chepstow ceramicist and independent councillor Ned Heywood.

Members of Chepstow Society, who work to protect the town’s historic features, have been working for more than four years to introduce a plaque, and initially announced the plans last October.

With the support of the town council and Monmouthshire County Council, it has been installed at the top end of the footpath leading from Kingsmark Lane to St Kingsmark Avenue.

Member of Chepstow Society Guy Hamilton explained the importance of protecting the town’s heritage.

“Not much is known of St Kingsmark's Priory and it has become a forgotten part of Chepstow’s history,” he said.

(Ned Heywood MBE)

“We know the priory was set up in the 1200s and we know it was a very small priory compared to others in the area.

“We thought it would be nice for people living here to know what it once was.”

The event next Wednesday will be attended by local religious figures and town councillors, as well as members of the Chepstow Society.