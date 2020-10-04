STAFF at a pub near Newport who went above and beyond to help local residents during this summer's lockdown have been thanked by those who they helped.

And West End star Anthony Stuart Lloyd was on hand to serenade the volunteers from the Lighthouse Inn, in St Brides Wentlooge, with a rendition of Thank You Very Much from the show Scrooge as part of the thank you celebrations.

As soon as the national lockdown was announced back in March, a team from the Lighthouse Inn sprang into action.

Led by the pub landlady Sara Prise, the team of staff, families and friends, volunteered to provide services and support to the residents of Lighthouse Park residential home site, next door to the pub.

They prepared, cooked and delivered hot, home-cooked meals for the residents of the over-50s retirement park.

They also did shopping and collected prescriptions and were also able to offer care and support to vulnerable residents when requested to do so.

And all their hard work did not go unnoticed by those they had set out to help.

Three residents of the park, Rita Lloyd, Barbara Clark and Jim Clark, felt that, as the total lockdown had lasted five months, these herculean tasks should be remembered, and commemorated.

An appeal to all the residents was organised, and after a week they raised £580 was raised to say thank you.

A commemorative plaque, to be displayed in the pub, was commissioned, the remainder of the money was used to provide thank you gifts for the volunteers.

The Lighthouse Inn team were presented with the plaque and gifts when the pub partially reopened after the total lockdown.